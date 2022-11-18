New Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Featurette Released

Today, Marvel Studios released a brand new featurette for Disney+’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It showcases some behind-the-scenes footage of the production and some cast interviews.
From the video, we learn that this was the first thing they developed for Disney+. Feige claims that the idea was brought up during the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Lastly, Kevin Bacon is again showcased, which leads to, what only could be, a wild special!
Take a look down below and catch the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, out on Disney+ November 25, 2022!
In the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present.
The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.
