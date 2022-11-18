The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

New Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Featurette Released

Derek Cornell November 18, 2022 2 min read

Today, Marvel Studios released a brand new featurette for Disney+’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It showcases some behind-the-scenes footage of the production and some cast interviews.

READ: Sony Developing Marvel Series ‘Silk: Spider Society’ With ‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner

From the video, we learn that this was the first thing they developed for Disney+. Feige claims that the idea was brought up during the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Lastly, Kevin Bacon is again showcased, which leads to, what only could be, a wild special!

Take a look down below and catch the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, out on Disney+ November 25, 2022!

In the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present.

The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

About Post Author

Derek Cornell

Derek is an entertainment journalist based out of Los Angeles, California. For the last six years, he has been covering everything in film and television and has written for various news outlets, such as The Cinema Insider, That Hashtag Show, Full Circle Cinema, and is now the Co-Editor-in-Chief of The DisInsider. You can him on Twitter @derekcorneii.

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

The First Reactions To ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Are Here!

November 17, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

RUMOR: Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross To Take Up Two New Mantles In ‘Captain America: New World Order’

November 14, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets November Record at The Box Office

November 14, 2022 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

2 min read

New Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Featurette Released

November 18, 2022 Derek Cornell
2 min read

Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson Join Disney+ ‘Percy Jackson’ Series

November 18, 2022 Skyler Shuler
1 min read

SEE IT: Indiana Jones Is Back, First Look At Harrison Ford In Character Revealed

November 18, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

Disney Cruise Line’s Wish & Dream Seeking Performers For Iconic Characters

November 18, 2022 Skyler Shuler