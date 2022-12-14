‘Iron Man’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’ Among 25 Films Chosen For National Film Registry Honors

A special day for cinema and Disney as the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress adds two Disney films to their prestigious catalogue.

Selected for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage, the National Film Registry will now be home to the movie that kick started the Marvel Cinematic Universe on it’s historic run today, Iron Man. Joining only two other legendary superhero films, Richard Donner’s Superman and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

Kevin Feige says in an interview that “Iron Man was the very first film Marvel Studios independently produced, It was the first film that we had all of the creative control and oversight on and it was really make or break for the studio.”

He adds later, “The notion that here we are, almost 15 years after the release of ‘Iron Man,’ and to have it join the Film Registry tells us it has stood the test of time and that it is still meaningful to audiences around the world.”

It wasn’t the only Disney property to receive the high honors as the 1989 animated Little Mermaid film was also added to the registry. Described as a film that “kicked off Disney’s renaissance of animated musical films, has been an iconic part of the nation’s culture ever since.” This legendary animated film does really hold importance to this very day.

In an interview for the occasion, Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the film said “I’m thrilled and honored on behalf of my character and the Walt Disney Company for the Library selecting our very special film,” Benson said. The film “was the last hand-painted, hand-drawn, full-length feature film for the Walt Disney Studios. So that is really amazing and such an honor.”

Two very well deserved films that truly will stand the test of time in their respective genres for years to come!

