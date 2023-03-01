New Details, Character Descriptions Emerge For Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’

As production on Marvel’s Wonder Man series begins to ramp up, it seems as if more details are starting to pour in almost every other day.

Last week, we learned that Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been recruited to direct multiple episodes. Just a few days ago we learned that Mindhunters‘ Lauren Glazier had joined the cast. Today, not only have received a new logline for the series, we’ve received several descriptions of characters slated to appear as well.

According to reliable industry insider Daniel Richtman a.k.a Daniel RPK, the show’s current logline is as follows:

“Based on the character of Wonder Man, one of Marvel’s oldest characters, first introduced in 1964 in the pages of Avengers No 9. Known as Simon Williams, a celebrity actor and stuntman. In a nutshell, it is a story of two actors struggling to make it in the Hollywood of the MCU, [asking] the big question what does Hollywood look like in a world where super heroes are real?“

In a post shared via his Patreon account, RPK added that the series is slated to be “a love letter to LA and the industry, while also leaving open the possibility of satire and a deeper look inside show business.”

He added that producers Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest are going for a tone similar to shows such as Silicon Valley, Dave, and Barry. So the goal is for the show to be a half-hour comedy with elements of drama.

Additionally, RPK revealed 6 characters descriptions.

The first is a character named Charles. Based on his description, producers are looking for an African American actor to fill out the role. He will have some abilities, though it’s not entirely clear what they will be. He’s only intended to be a guest in the series and might have his own standalone episode; however, the actor who books the role will have options for future MCU appearances.

The next role is for a character named Don, who is described as Simon/Wonder Man’s older brother. He is slated to appear in approximately 2 episodes, with options to return in the future. Producers are also looking for an African American actor with a strong comedic presence to fill this role.

There is also a call out for an older African American actress (aged 70-79) to play both Simon and Don’s mother. The plan is also for her to appear in 1-2 episodes, with no options to return.

RPK also revealed that the show is looking to fill out a role for a recurring female character by the name of Vivian. Producers are looking for an Asian/Latino female in her early 30s to fill the role and appear in no more than two episodes.

There’s also a casting call for a male or female between the ages of 30 and 60 to appear in one episode as a character named Marcy or Mark (depending on whichever gender is cast).

Lastly, there’s a call for a celebrity to appear as themselves for 1 episode only. It doesn’t matter who the person is, as long as they are “recognizable.” We’re thinking this will be an appearance similar to Megan Thee Stallion’s in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Now, there is a possibility that some of this info could change or shift slightly, but considering RPK’s track record, we are inclined to believe that this info is fairly accurate.

Production on Wonder Man is slated to begin filming later this month!

For those unfamiliar with the character, his real name is Simon Williams. While he was originally conceived as a villain in the 1960s, he was later reimagined as a hero and went on to be a founding member and key leader of the West Coast Avengers.

Unlike most of the characters in the MCU, Williams does not have any superpowers. Rather, he relies on his swift intellect and combat skills to fight crime. His experience as a former actor and stuntman also help whenever he needs to go undercover for a mission.

Now, this won’t technically be Wonder Man’s first planned appearance in the MCU. Originally James Gunn planned to have Nathan Fillion cameo as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Over the course of the first few episodes of WandaVision, there were also Easter eggs that suggested the character might appear. You might even recall that in one interview with the series’ showrunner Jac Schaeffer a blurred out poster of the character appeared in the back. Those all obviously turned out to be (brilliant) red herrings.

