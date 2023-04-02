Taraji P. Henson To Guest Star On ‘Abbott Elementary’ As Janine’s Mom

Looks like one Academy Award-nominee is going back to school…

Saturday, the official Twitter account for Abbott Elementary shared a post revealing that Taraji P. Henson would be making an appearance in an upcoming episode of the Emmy award-winning series.

about that episode titled "mom" you saw earlier…@tarajiphenson pic.twitter.com/k8Xlgr0yeH — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) April 1, 2023 Following up on a tweet about an upcoming episode titled “Mom”, the post seemingly confirmed Henson would be playing the mother to Quinta Brunson’s character, Janine.

The show, which is set to return from hiatus this week only has three more episodes before its season finale. Henson will appear on the episode set to premiere on April 12th. The finale will air one week later on April 19th.

The series follows a documentary crew, who are recording the lives of teachers working in underfunded, mismanaged schools. One of the places they have decided to document is Philadelphia’s Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, a predominantly Black Philadelphia public school. Conditions at the school are harsh and most teachers do not last more than two years. Second grade teacher Janine Teagues and history teacher Jacob Hill are two of three teachers in a group of twenty to make it past one year. They work with experienced kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, second grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, tone-deaf school principal Ava Coleman, and recent substitute hire Gregory Eddie.

The series created by Quinta Brunson stars Brunson as Janine Teagues, a positive second-grade teacher at the poorly-funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia. The ensemble cast includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis.

Abbott Elementary has notched a 3.58 rating in the demographic 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, growing roughly a third over its prior season and ranking as ABC’s No. 1 series this season. In addition, the sophomore ABC sitcom averages 9.1 million total viewers in its second season after approximately a month of cross-platform viewing, marking an increase of 13% over last season.

