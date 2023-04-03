Bob Iger Hints Fifth Park at Walt Disney World is Around the Corner

Disney CEO Bob Iger kicked the Disney’s annual shareholder meeting off with a bold promise that’s changing Walt Disney World.

In an investor’s call for The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger kicked off the meeting from Magic Kingdom Park, stating that Disney plans to invest a reported $17 billion in the resort that would create over 13,000 jobs:

Update: Iger says the company will invest $17 billion and create 13,000 jobs at Walt Disney World over the next 10 years. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 3, 2023

Amid a historic 7,000 layoff for the company, Iger is certain of pushing the bill for WDW, creating a new workforce that could power a fifth Park at Walt Disney World.

Amid Universal Studios Orlando prepping to open their Epic Universe theme park, the fourth gate at the ever-growing resort, social media has been buzzing when WDW will announce a fifth Park.

Disney CEO Bob Iger poses with Mickey Mouse at “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular.” (Photo by Valerie Macon | AFP | Getty Images)

Now, in a turn of events, it seems that The Walt Disney Company is putting all their cards to the Orlando, Florida vacation destination, allowing innovation and creativity to excel the resort in a whole new world.

With so much on the horizon for Disney, fans should be aware that an expanded workforce of 13,000 Cast Members would only mean that the Walt Disney World Resort is planning for a fifth Park.

READ: ‘Moana’ Live-Action Remake in The Works

While Iger did not explicitly mention any plans of a new themed destination, the promise of the $17 billion investment and the confirmed hourly wage increase for Florida-based Cast Members is everything the company needs to grow.

More about Walt Disney World

From EPCOT to Animal Kingdom, the Walt Disney World Resort offers breathtaking experiences for Guests of all ages. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios make every adult feel like a kid again, while the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and Peter Pan’s Flight at the Magic Kingdom remind everyone what the magic is really about: making memories.

SOURCE: @ScottGustin via Twitter

About Post Author

Related