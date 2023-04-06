The DisInsider

Disney Has A New Head Of Streaming

April 6, 2023

Looks like there’s been another shakeup within the ranks at Disney.

According to Variety, Hulu president Joe Earley has been promoted to president of direct-to-consumer operations for Disney Entertainment. This, after inheriting his role at Hulu a little over a year ago.

The move will take place immediately, and it comes as the company continues to implement job cuts. He is taking over from Michael Paull.

As a part of his new role, Earley will have oversee both Disney+ and Hulu. He’ll also reported to co-chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden. He’ll also still lead Hulu until the company finds a suitable successor.

He’s expected to continue to work with the company’s content teams to create and promote “impactful and resonant” programming.

In a statement, Bergman and Walden called Earley “an extraordinary asset” and praised his “vast industry experience” which will be essential as they continue to map out the future of their streaming division.

SOURCE: Variety

