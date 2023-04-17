Newcomer Kahiau Machado to Play David in ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch cast continues to grow as newcomer Kahiau Machado has been cast as Nani’s love interest and Lilo’s friend, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Filming on the project is expected to begin tomorrow in Hawaii and has a cast that includes Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo, Zach Galifianakis, who will play Pleakly, Sydney Aguadong as Nani, and Billy Magnussen in an unknown role.

Like the animated original, the remake follows Nani, who is left to care for her young sister, Lilo, following the tragic loss of their parents, is finding it increasingly difficult to keep her head above water, while also working and going to school part-time. When the social worker suggests giving Lilo more responsibilities, Nani decides adopting a dog might be a good idea, but is in for a heck of a surprise when Lilo insists on taking home a rambunctious, out-of-control and undisciplined “dog” that she dubs, “STITCH.” However, Stitch, it turns out, is an escaped alien experiment from a distant planet, being stalked at every turn by agents looking to capture and extinguish him. However, the seemingly irredeemable Stitch is happy to discover that being loved and being part of a family are the most important things in the world — or, more accurately, the universe.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) is set to direct. Attached to produce are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who are coming off 2019’s billion-dollar hit remake of Aladdin and are also producing the Disney+ Inspector Gadget film, as well as the Haunted Mansion reboot. Studio execs Zoe Kent (Sade) and Louie Provost (Togo) will oversee the production.

