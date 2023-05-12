Disney Shares a New Look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a Frozen Themed Coaster

Hong Kong Disneyland has recently introduced a thrilling addition to its lineup of attractions, revealing the eagerly awaited Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.
This remarkable ride forms an integral part of the World of Frozen expansion, offering a unique and captivating experience suitable for individuals of every age group. Prepare to immerse yourself in the enchanting realm of Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs as we embark on a journey to unveil the exhilarating adventures that lie ahead at Hong Kong Disneyland.
The ride will be powered by his buddies Olaf and Sven as they work together to pull the sleighs to the top of the lift hill. Who else can’t wait to experience Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs when the gates finally open in the second half of 2023?
