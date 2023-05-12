The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Disney Shares a New Look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a Frozen Themed Coaster

Skyler Shuler May 12, 2023 1 min read

Hong Kong Disneyland has recently introduced a thrilling addition to its lineup of attractions, revealing the eagerly awaited Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

This remarkable ride forms an integral part of the World of Frozen expansion, offering a unique and captivating experience suitable for individuals of every age group. Prepare to immerse yourself in the enchanting realm of Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs as we embark on a journey to unveil the exhilarating adventures that lie ahead at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The ride will be powered by his buddies Olaf and Sven as they work together to pull the sleighs to the top of the lift hill. Who else can’t wait to experience Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs when the gates finally open in the second half of 2023?

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Mantis to Make Her Debut at Avengers Campus

May 5, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Fuente Del Oro Getting a ‘Coco’ Makeover at Disneyland Paris

April 12, 2023 Josh Martin-Jones
1 min read

‘Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure’ Confirmed for Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris

April 12, 2023 Josh Martin-Jones

You may have missed

1 min read

Disney Shares a New Look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a Frozen Themed Coaster

May 12, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Jaleel White to Appear in ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

May 11, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

‘Freaky Friday 2’ Officially in the Works With Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Returning

May 10, 2023 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

Disney+ Losses 4 Million Subscribers But Revenue Still Soars 20%

May 10, 2023 Skyler Shuler