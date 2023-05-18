‘Deadpool 3’ Adds Two More Familiar Faces

As the ongoing WGA strike has caused some of Hollywood’s major projects to screech to a halt, Marvel’s third Deadpool film seems to be marching straight ahead.

With production slated to begin soon, the film has added yet another familiar two actors to its ever-growing roster. According to Deadline, both Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna will be reprising their roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio. The two player super-powered lovers in the last film.

Other Deadpool veterans returning for the threequel, as previously reported, include Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, and Stefan Kapicic, who respectively portray Deadpool’s cab driver sidekick Dopinder, his roommate Blind Al, his fiancée Vanessa — who in the sequel was killed and then revived — and the metallic mutant Colossus. Comedian Rob Delaney is also expected to return in some capacity.

Newcomers to the franchise will include Hugh Jackman (who reprises his role as Wolverine), The Crown‘s Emma Corrin, and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen.

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Considering that these characters are appearing in the film, there may be a chance this isn’t a soft reboot after all. There are rumors that Mobius and the TVA will appear to go after Deadpool for the time traveling he did at the end of Deadpool 2.

The UNTITLED DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FILM, or whatever it winds up being called, is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to the franchise to write. Kevin Feige will produce. The film is scheduled to begin shooting later this year and is on track to be released in theaters on November 8th, 2024.

