RUMOR: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Scribe Jeff Loveness No Longer Writing ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

In some not so surprising Marvel news, according to Jeff Sneider of The Ankler, Jeff Loveness is no longer attached to writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for Marvel Studios.

On his weekly podcast The Hot Mic, Sneider got a scoop on air claiming Loveness has left the project and in a follow up tweet claims that this was before the writer strike hit.

After the third installment of Ant-Man underperformed at the box office and received poor critical reception, it is not shocking to see Marvel Studios make a change to such a massive and important film in the franchise.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty joins three other Marvel Studios projects that have recently made major writing changes to their films. Blade added True Detective Creator Nic Pizzolatto, Fantastic Four added Avatar 2 Scribe Josh Friedman and Beef creator/writer Lee Sung Jin boarded Thunderbolts as a writer.

Barring any more delays from the writers strike and Marvel spacing out their projects, tentative release date for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is May 2, 2025 and will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang Chi).

Source: Jeff Sneider

