An Official Casting Call For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Moana’ Surfaces

Just last month Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter to announce that he and Disney are developing a live-action remake of the 2016 animated hit Moana.

While we recently came across info that the film could begin filming later this year, a new casting call seems to confirm that the pre-production process is well underway.

Not too long after Auliʻi Cravalho posted a video to Instagram confirming that she will not be reprising her original role in the upcoming film, we at The DisInsider obtained an official casting call from Disney for the character.

According to the casting call, the Studio is specifically looking for a 16 year-old actress from the Pacific Islands to fill the role.

Similar to the original film, the character is described as “heroic, bold, adventurous, [and] never selfish, she is determined to fulfill the quest of her ancestors and save her people.”

The character will still be a princess of sorts, as she is also described as the daughter of their village’s Chief, who feels isolated on her home island of Motunui, yearning for purpose and “curious about what lies beyond their reef.”

“Despite her father’s protests, and emboldened by her Gramma’s encouragement, the intuitive and courageous Moana embarks on a dangerous quest, sailing beyond the reef and using her strength and intelligence to overcome epic obstacles along the way,” the rest of the listing reads.

The bottom of the casting call places a strong emphasis on Disney’s search for a strong singer. However, non-actors and even first time actors are encouraged to apply as it is also noted that no acting experience is required for the role.

Interested actresses should email a recent photo, their name, and where they are based to MOANA.CASTING@DISNEYMPP.COM.

The new feature film is produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers include Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the 2016 film, and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush and Samoan industry pro Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production. Bush, who was a director and co-writer of Disney’s Oscar®-winning feature Encanto and a writer and co-director on Disney’s Oscar®-winning film “Zootopia,” wrote the screenplay for 2016’s Moana.

Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana’s journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer’s 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022. The film’s soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY® for best song written for visual media (“How Far I’ll Go”), and an Oscar® nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures – original song (“How Far I’ll Go”). In 2021, the “Moana” soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (best animated feature film of the year), a BAFTA (best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (best motion picture – animated and best original song (“How Far I’ll Go”)).

