SEE IT: Auliʻi Cravalho Confirms She Will Not Reprise Her Role As Moana In Disney’s Live-Action Remake

Just last month Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter to announce that he and Disney are developing a live-action remake of the 2016 animated hit Moana.

While we recently came across info that the film could begin filming later this year, it appears that Johnson might be the only original cast member to appear in the film.

Friday afternoon, Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced the titular character in the original film, took to Instagram to reveal that she will not be appearing in the live-action version. At least not as Moana anyway.

“When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career,” she said.

She explained that for that reason, she would not be reprising the role. “I believe it is absolutely vital. The casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell,” she added.

“As an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength,” she cheerfully explained. “I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman at Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples cultures and communities that help inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come.”

