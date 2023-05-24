Rosa Salazar Secretly Joins ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Just last week, new set photos emerged revealing that WWE star Seth “Freakin'” Rollins had joined Captain America: New World Order. He wasn’t alone in the photos though. He was pictured alongside a mysterious actress.

Today, the super sleuths over at Murphy’s Multiverse were able to confirm that the actress was none other than Alita: Battle Angel star Rosa Salazar. That’s not all.

According to the site, not only will she be appearing in the film, but she will be playing a member of the Serpent Society known as Diamondback. This aligns with rumors that the Society will be antagonists in the film.

For those unfamiliar with the character, she is a skilled gymnast and hand-to-hand combatant. While she starts off as a villain, in the comics, she eventually falls in love with Captain America and switches sides.

🚨🚨BREAKING: New set photos of ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER’ show a new suit for Sam Wilson! pic.twitter.com/Y7bTZJxsc4 — Captain America 4 Updates (@UpdatesCAP4) May 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter user @christo45951886

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) is set to direct the fourth installment of the franchise. Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer and showrunner for the hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be coming back to write the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise. Dalan Musson, a staff writer, will co-write the film with Spellman.

Shortly after, it’s believed that Ford will return for Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Production on that film is also slated to begin next year with director Jake Schreier. Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and Sebastian Stan are all set to reprise their respective MCU roles too.

SOURCE: Murphy’s Multiverse

