“I Cringe & Laugh Equally at it,” Chris Hemsworth Speaks Out on ‘Thor’ Backlash

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is completely changing with Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man. Still, the MCU’s cornerstone Chris Hemsworth still has something to say about the forgotten Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Christian Bale as Gorr in Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

The Marvel catalog of superheroes is expanding faster than any Marvel fan can. Though the Multiverse keeps growing — even outside of the Marvel Studios’ world of movies — fans were more than excited for Taika Waititi’s next Thor outing.

Nonetheless, the Marvel movie seemed to arrive on its left foot. Being greeted with harsh criticism and social media backlash over VFX, Love, and Thunder sadly faded into the background.

Taika Waititi (left) with Chris Hemsworth (right) on set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Courtesy of @ChrisHemsworth via Instagram

The criticism came from every corner of the internet, even Hemsworth’s children and friends.

When speaking with GQ, the Thor actor shares:

“It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humour, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good,’” Hemsworth shares.

Chris Hemsworth continues:

“I cringe and laugh equally at it. I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” reflects Hemsworth. He pauses. “It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

Chris Hemsworth (left) and Taika Waititi (right) on set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Courtesy of Marvel Studios

While Thor: Love and Thunder proved profitable at the global box office (grossing a reported $760 worldwide), it became clear to the general audience that something felt off about the movie.

Many claimed that Thor Odinson proved too “silly” to be deemed as the mighty Asgardian warrior that he is in the comics, as well as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) being sidelined for most of the movie.

Once the tides settled and the dust cleared, Hemsworth realized that Love and Thunder may have missed a note, but his future in the Marvel Universe is far from over.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

Directed by Taika Waititi, this action-packed film brings back the iconic character of Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, as he embarks on another thrilling adventure. Packed with humor, heart, and mind-blowing visuals, Thor: Love and Thunder open the door for the future of Odinson with his adopted child, Love. With an all-star cast including Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, this superhero extravaganza offers a different look into the world of Marvel.

Source: GQ

