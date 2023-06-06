Two New Mutants Make Their Debut In Marvel Contest Of Champions This June

As a new month arrives, so do new champions in Marvel’s hit freemium mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions.

In just a few days, players can expect to meet two brand new mutant characters: Dani Moonstar and Lady Deathstrike. If their names sound familiar, it’s because they’ve been actually been adapted to the big screen already.

For those who don’t remember, Dani Moonstar was actually the main protagonist in Fox’s seemingly cursed New Mutants film. She was played by Blu Hunt.

In the comics, Dani is a prominent member and occasional leader of the New Mutants. She’s a proud member of the Cheyenne people and a Mutant who manifested powers of illusions as a teenager. Originally she struggled with her illusion-based powers because they would only manifest as other people’s greatest fears. Now she has mastered her abilities by channeling them into powerful Neural Arrows as she fights for Mutantkind with the X-Men.

Lady Deathstrike, on the other hand, was a worthy adversary to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine 20 years ago in X2. She was played by Kelly Hu.

Originally born Yuriko Oyama, in the comics she becomes desperate to punish Wolverine for stealing her father’s legacy. As a result, she transforms herself into a cyborg. Armed with powerful healing capabilities and deadly adamantium claws, Yuriko forsakes her humanity and adopted the title of Lady Deathstrike.

According to MCoC’s official website, Dani Moonstar will have some “slippery, yet heavy hitting mechanics.” You can check out a deep dive into what the character is truly capable below!

In the game, the character will be able to build several “Ferocity” charges. To find out what they are and how they work, check out her character’s deep dive below!

Both characters will debut as a part of an event quest titled “Strike Fear.” The story details are as follows:

While on a diplomatic mission for Krakoa, Sunspot and Warlock are attacked by a band of Mutant mercenaries led by LADY DEATHSTRIKE. The duo wind up crash landing on the barren wastelands of Battleworld where they encounter an unexpected ally – DANI MOONSTAR! Working together these heroes will need to outwit and outmaneuver Lady Deathstrike and her mercs to escape Battleworld and return to Krakoa safely.

But escape is not so simple for the former New Mutants. When the trio discover a mysterious escape pod containing the World Seed, a powerful Asgardian artifact, they realize their survival may decide the fate of the entire Battlerealm. Will Dani be able to face her fears and secure the Seed, or will it fall into the hands of Lady Deathstrike and doom The Contest? Find out in STRIKE FEAR!

The event begins later this week!

