New Animated ‘Little Mermaid’ Series Coming To Disney Jr.

Fresh off the heals of its live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Disney appears to be going all in on building it out into a new franchise.

According to Variety, Disney’s Branded Television company has officially greenlit a brand new animated series, inspired by the new film, simply titled Ariel. Geared towards preschoolers, it will follow a young Ariel – and some other familiar faces, including Sebastian, Ursula, and Flouder – as they get into “fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures.”

The site claims that the show will see Ariel discover underwater treasures that will help Ariel solve everyday problems.

The announcement was made fresh out of the Annecy Animation Festival.

The series is expected to debut on Disney Junior sometime next year.

“Disney Junior’s Ariel” is executive produced by Lynne Southerland (“Mulan II,” “Happily Ever After”). Norma P. Sepulveda (“Elena of Avalor”) and Keith Wagner (“TrollsTopia”) serve as story editors. Ezra Edmond (“Disney+ Draw Me a Story”) is producer, Kuni Tomita Bowen (“Dora the Explorer”) its supervising director, and Chrystin Garland (“Solar Opposites”) its art director.

SOURCE: Variety

