SEE IT: The Out-Of-This-World First Trailer For Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Is Here

Elemental might be Pixar’s latest film but, ahead of its release this Friday, the studio is already offering us a first look at its next animated feature Elio.

Set to be released in Spring 2024, the film follows and 11-year-old boy with no friends who somehow winds up as the Ambassador to Earth.

America Ferrera (Superstore) stars alongside Yonas Kibreab (Obi-Wan Kenobi). Kibreab will play Elio.

The film will be directed by Adrian Molina (who co-directed Coco) & Produced by Mary Alice Drumm (Brave, Coco, The Good Dinosaur).

You can check out the first trailer for the film down below!

About Post Author