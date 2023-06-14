Marvel’s New Show Hit with Low Review Scores

Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion is about to hit Disney+, but the upcoming series has encountered a surprise in reviews.

Every Marvel fan is ready for fresh and reinvigorating content, especially off the heels of Spider-Man: Acrossa the Spider-Verse (2023) from Sony Pictures.

Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Emilia Clarke (G’iah), promises to do just that, but the series’ Rotten Tomatoes’ score is proving otherwise:

‘SECRET INVASION’ debuts with 65% on Rotten Tomatoes from 20 reviews.



Of course, with the new Marvel story yet to debut to the public (on June 21st), viewers should take early reviews with a light conscious, but it’s worth noting that even the controversial She-Hulk (in terms of storytelling and viewer reception) has an RT score of 80%.

Nonetheless, Rotten Tomatoes critic scores waiver like the mood of Bruce Banner/Hulk. Disney Animation’s upcoming Elemental (2023) went from 57% to 80% on RT virtually overnight.

It’s important to mention that critic scores on review sites such as Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb constantly change and rarely reflect that of general audiences. With the social media embargo lifted off Secret Invasion, viewers alike are praising the new Marvel show.

Once fans can embark on a new journey with the Skrulls, Secret Invasion is sure to be the hallmark of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ original series arsenal, giving WandaVision a run for its money in terms of original storytelling and overall risk-taking.

More About Secret Invasion

Marvel.com writes:

In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth.

The original streaming series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Marvel Cinematic Universe regulars Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle are slated to star, with rumors of Avengers like Chris Evans potentially returning for a cameo.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

