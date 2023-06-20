Why we need a sequel to 2019’s ‘Aladdin’

Yes, I know there is still controversy surrounding Will Smith and the dreaded slap back in 2022, but there is still buzz around a sequel for the one billion dollar film that was 2019’s ‘Aladdin’.

The story saw the titular street rat get conned into the cave of wonders by the malevolent Jafar who looks to obtain the Genie’s lamp and rule Agrabah. Aladdin comes to possess the lamp and awakens a whimsical Genie (Will “Slap-Em-Silly” Smith), who steals the show with every scene he’s in.

Anyway, here is why we need a sequel to the hit 2019 film.

We need to see Jafar again

Mena Massoud is Aladdin and Marwan Kenzari is Jafar in Disney’s live-action ALADDIN, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Whether you liked Jafar or not, people are going to want to see him again, as he did not officially die but, instead, got turned into a Genie and tossed back into the cave of wonders. In the direct-to-video film ‘The Return of Jafar’, Jafar is discovered by a small-time crook named Abis Mal, who uses Jafar to attain riches and wealth.

It’s unclear if the sequel will add Mal as a character or even include this plot thread, but it would be incredibly cool to see this play out. More important than that is seeing Marwan Kenzari come back as the giant red Genie menace, as the audience ever really got a true taste of what he could do with the power that he had as said Genie. Seeing a battle between him and Smith’s Genie would be something for the Disney records.

Expand on Genie’s origins

What might be on fans’ minds more than anything would be where the Genie came from and how he came to be. How did he obtain his phenomenal, cosmic powers and what led him into his itty, bitty, living space?

Exploring his origins may bring the fans of ‘Aladdin’ some much-needed closure as to who he truly is and how his other masters treated him. This should easily further his character development in the Disney pantheon. However, if we are going to play on the other side, knowing his origins might tarnish the mystery that is Genie himself. Either way, it still might be a good idea to shed some more light on the topic.

Fixing Iago

When the 2019 remake came out, a lot of fans were upset that they didn’t hear Gilbert Gottfried’s cackling voice emanating from the red parrot. However, the sequel could potentially fix that and add some more personality to the bird.

Admittedly, Gottfried passed away in 2022 and probably didn’t record anything for this particular project before his passing. That doesn’t mean that Disney can’t cast another actor equally as hilarious and funny as he was in the 1992 film.

About Post Author