In a tactful move that promises to transform the transportation industry for Orlando theme parks, Mears Connect and Sunshine Flyer announced their merger over the weekend, solidifying their positions as leaders in their field. The strategic alliance between these two noteworthy companies aims to enhance the quality and accessibility of transportation services for customers across the region.

Mears Connect was founded in 1939. Originally established as a taxi service, Mears Connect quickly expanded its operations to offer an array of transportation solutions, including airport shuttles, private transfers, and group transportation services. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for reliability, customer service, and cutting-edge technology, making them a trusted name in the industry.

Sunshine Flyer, on the other hand, emerged as a rising star in the transportation industry. Founded in 2022 as a replacement for Disney’s Magical Express Service, Sunshine Flyer set out to reform public transportation by making it an immersive experience- where your vacation truly begins at the airport. Their themed buses are an interactive experience for children, who receive activity books, conductor badges and trading cards while watching cartoons. This can really set the stage for a magical trip to your resort when traveling with little ones. With a focus on innovation and creativity, Sunshine Flyer has made a name for themselves in the industry.

By merging their operations, Mears Connect and Sunshine Flyer aim to combine their resources and expertise to create an efficient and customer-focused transportation solution. The merger will enable both companies to utilize their respective technologies, infrastructure, and networks, resulting in an enhanced and seamless travel experience for passengers traveling to and from Walt Disney World Resort and other Orlando theme parks. In a press release, Rebecca K. Horton, Chief Operating Officer of Mears Transportation said, “While we have been competitors in the past, we have always shared the same goals to provide guests with safe, reliable, cost effective, stress-free travel between the airport and Walt Disney World resorts, by merging operations, sharing ideas, expanding services, collaborating on what’s best for the guest, we believe we can provide an even better guest experience given the challenges and opportunities in today’s travel market.”

Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine will be able to introduce new and improved services, such as expanded coverage areas, diversified and immersive vehicle options, and integrated booking systems. Customers can expect a range of benefits, including reduced wait times, increased availability, and enhanced flexibility in transportation choices. The merger also paves the way for technological advancements that will further streamline the transportation process. Both companies have invested heavily in cutting-edge technologies, such as mobile apps, advanced reservation systems, and real-time tracking capabilities.

In a joint statement, the CEOs of Mears Connect and Sunshine Flyer expressed their excitement about the merger. They emphasized their shared vision of providing convenient, eco-friendly, and reliable transportation options while maintaining a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. The CEOs also assured that the merger would not result in any disruption of existing services, with a smooth transition planned for all stakeholders involved.

There will be no interruption to services for prior Mears Connect reservations and Sunshine Flyer guests traveling between July 14 and July 31 will need to look out for emails confirming any change of instructions for their original transportation bookings. The new service will begin on August 1, 2023. Should you have any questions regarding your reservation or booking a new reservation- there is a dedicated hotline available 24/7 to assist guests at (407) 423-5566.

About Post Author

Samantha Mlodecki Samantha Mlodecki became enamored with the art of Imagineering and Disney storytelling during her first Walt Disney World trip in 2010. This led her to begin podcasting and interviewing imagineers to record their stories as a way to stamp them into history so they wouldn’t go untold. Sam continues to share her love of Disney and Marvel as a co-host on Walt’s Apartment Podcast, Extra Magic Hour and the Marvel Tribe. See author's posts