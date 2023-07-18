Hans Zimmer Joins Forces With ‘Star Wars’ Director

20th Century Studios keeps shocking audiences with stunning new updates to the upcoming The Creator (2023). Still, the news of Hans Zimmer joining the magic is all the better.

Director Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) keeps social media buzzing with new looks at his upcoming sci-fi epic The Creator, particularly amongst Star Wars fans.

Hans Zimmer is composing the score for ‘THE CREATOR’. pic.twitter.com/Vk1yt7307d — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 18, 2023

READ: 20th Century Studios Debuts New Trailer For ‘The Creator’

Hans Zimmer, most notably known for his masterful work in scoring Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar (2014) and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021), is now elevating yet another film. This movie, however, offers something incredibly unique.

The Creator first generated heaps of buzz online after multiple comparisons were made between it and the Star Wars franchise. No wonder, of course, as the film’s director, Gareth Edwards, tackled Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and produced a standout feature to the galaxy of George Lucas.

Joining Gareth Edwards behind the camera are Director of Photography Greg Frasier (Dune, The Batman) and Director of Photography Oren Soffer (Allswell, Fixation). Industrial Light & Magic and Weta FX handle the VFX and world-building of the intense science fiction flick.

This is the closest we’ll get to Hans Zimmer scoring a Star Wars movie. Unless, of course, something like James Mangold’s upcoming Force-focused Star Wars story attracts the likes of The Lion King (1994) composer.

More About The Creator

The film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya).

The film’s screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

About Post Author