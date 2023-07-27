Brother Duo Donald Glover and Stephen Writing ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Lando’ For Disney+

The legendary smuggler’s series seems to be back on track for Disney+ as Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) have signed on to write the series for Lucasfilm according to Above the Line.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story spin off series starring Donald Glover in the titular role of Lando Calrissian was announced in December 2020. Since then, there has been little movement until recently. In an April GQ interview, Glover expressed interest in portraying Lando again, ““We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.” “I would love to play Lando again.”

Back in 2020, Disney’s Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was first attached to the project but according to Jeff Sneider, Simien backed out of the project last summer to focus on directing Haunted Mansion.

While no plot or or release date is available, Above the Line reports that Glover signed on well before the WGA and SGA strikes, where Disney and several other studios refuse to pay writers and actors fairly.

Source: Above the Line

About Post Author