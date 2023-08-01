20th Century Studios Sets Digital And Physical Release Dates For ‘The Boogeyman’

Darkness is coming.

20th Century Studios has just revealed the release dates for its latest horror film, The Boogeyman.

The film arrives on digital retail platforms such as including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu on August 29, before arriving on Blu-ray and DVD on October 10.

READ: ‘The Boogeyman’ Star David Dastmalchian On The Challenges Of Bringing Stephen King To The Big Screen

Horror fans can add the film to their movie collection and access exclusive bonus features including a behind-the-scenes look into director Rob Savage’s vision for this frightening tale along with outtakes and more.

The film was originally planned and produced as a Hulu release. However, after a seriously scary test screening in December of last year, the studio changed its mind. In the horror-thriller, from the mind of Stephen King, two sisters — along with their therapist father — are reeling from their mother’s death. When a desperate patient comes to their home, he leaves behind a terrifying entity that feeds on its victims’ suffering.

You can read our review here.

About Post Author