20th Century
  • August 1, 2023

20th Century Studios Sets Digital And Physical Release Dates For ‘The Boogeyman’

Darkness is coming.

20th Century Studios has just revealed the release dates for its latest horror film, The Boogeyman.

The film arrives on digital retail platforms such as including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu on August 29, before arriving on Blu-ray and DVD on October 10.

READ: ‘The Boogeyman’ Star David Dastmalchian On The Challenges Of Bringing Stephen King To The Big Screen

Horror fans can add the film to their movie collection and access exclusive bonus features including a behind-the-scenes look into director Rob Savage’s vision for this frightening tale along with outtakes and more.

The film was originally planned and produced as a Hulu release. However, after a seriously scary test screening in December of last year, the studio changed its mind. In the horror-thriller, from the mind of Stephen King, two sisters — along with their therapist father — are reeling from their mother’s death. When a desperate patient comes to their home, he leaves behind a terrifying entity that feeds on its victims’ suffering.

You can read our review here.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Related Post

20th Century
  • July 28, 2023

20th Century Studios Sets ‘The Bikeriders’ For December

20th Century
  • July 25, 2023

Sci-Fi Psychological Thriller ‘No One Will Save You’

20th Century
  • July 19, 2023

Hercule Poirot is Back in a New Trailer

Hans Zimmer (left) for Variety; John David Washington in 'The Creator' (right)
20th Century
  • July 18, 2023

Hans Zimmer Joins Forces With ‘Star Wars’ Director

20th Century
  • July 17, 2023

20th Century Studios Debuts New Trailer For ‘The