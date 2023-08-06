Disney+ Marvel
  • August 6, 2023

SEE IT: The Watcher Makes His Live-Action Debut In First Trailer For ‘I Am Groot’ Season 2

I am Groot.

Marvel Studios has just unveiled the first trailer for the second season of its Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff series I Am Groot.

In it, not only do we get a taste of the shenanigans everyone’s favorite sentient tree will get into, but we also get a tease for the live-action debut of Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher. Yup – you read that right.

Don’t believe us. Check it out for yourself down below!

The last time we saw The Watcher was in Marvel’s What If…? He’s been noticeably missing-in-action since. Could the series offer some answers about his whereabouts? We’ll just have to wait and see when the season returns September 6th!

