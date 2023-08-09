Sydney Sweeney Casually Confirms Her Role In Sony’s ‘Madame Web’

Before both Venom 3 and Beyond the Spider-Verse were postponed, news of Sony’s other Spider-Verse films had been scarce. Even the trailer to Krave the Hunter came and went with a wimper. That is, until today…

This morning Variety debuted an entire feature around rising star Sydney Sweeney. In the interview, not only does the Emmy-nominated actress mention her up-and-coming role in Sony’s highly anticipated Madame Web film, she confirms who she’s actually playing.

In the interview, it’s mentioned that she’s playing Julia Carpenter. While it seems like an assumption on the part of the outlet, Sweeney is quoted as saying that she “was freaking out” when she got the role. “I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character,” she added.

That’s not all. In the same article, Sweeney expresses confidence in the film. She says, “I think it’s different from what people expect a superhero movie to be,” before begging the interviewer to literally quote her.

Now, when asked if she hopes her character will have an expanded role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or her own stand-alone film, Sweeney reportedly played coy and gave a subtle smile before taking a long sip of tea.

As for the what the future actually holds for the actress and her character, it honestly depends on how Madame Web does. The good news is that we only have to wait 6 more months for it.

Madame Web has an all-star cast that also includes Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Isabela Merced, Zosia Mamet, and Mike Epps. As of now, Besides Johnson and (now) Sweeney, it appears that Sony is keeping who the cast is playing under wraps.

S.J. Clarkson directs the project, based on the comic book character who is a clairvoyant mutant specializing in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes.

The Sony/Marvel feature hits theaters February 16, 2024.

SOURCE: Variety

