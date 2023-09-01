Marvel Studios tv shows have been really succesful, just as their movies once were. Sadly, as time has passed the public started to get tire of getting lots of content but with less quality. This year we got two movies and one tv show, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ and ‘Secret Invasion’. For the rest of the year, we would have ‘Loki’, The Marvels’ and Echo’. But that changed now.

Now The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Marvel Studios decided to move some of their upcoming streaming projects’ release dates. ‘Loki’ season 2 starring Tom Hiddleston, Sofia Di Martino and Owen Wilson will be the only show that’ll keep its original release date. It will debut on October 6, 2023.

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ season 2 will now premiere around Christmas Day. THR notes that it won’t be a holiday-themed special. Jeffrey Wright returns as the Watcher and will guide us again through Marvel’s different multiverse stories.

‘Echo’, Hawkeye’s spinoff will debut on January, 2024. The series stars Alaqua Cox as a one-time head of a criminal organization who returns to her hometown in Oklahoma to come to terms with her past. The series will be having a grittier and more grounded tone than some of the other Marvel series. It will feature appearances by Daredevil and villain The Kingpin . As previously announced, all the episodes will drop at the same time.

Next is ‘X-Men ’97’. The animated series that acts as a spiritual and tonal continuation of the classic 1990s series. The series, originally planned for a fall 2023 debut, will now premiere in early 2024. Described as retro and a love letter to the original. A season 2 is already in the works.

The WandaVision spinoff series based on Agatha Harkness got a new title. Now titled ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ starring Kathryn Hann and Joe Locke premieres Fall 2024.

Ironheart, a show focused on genius-inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was to have dropped this fall but that is now off the schedule. It finished shooting but its completion is affected by the strikes.

Daredevil: Born Again, a continuation of the Netflix series in the MCU, was expected to debut in spring 2024, paused in mid-production amid the strikes. Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was also paused in mid-production.

At this point it is unclear when are they dropping these three series. Let’s remember anything can change and the new release dates could also change in the futrure. Stay tuned as we will be covering the latest Marvel news here at The DisInsider.

