SEE IT: The Out-Of-This-World Trailer & Poster For 20th Century’s ‘No One Will Save You’ Have Arrived

They’re here…

By they we mean the trailer and poster to 20th Century’s newest sci-fi film No One Will Save You.

Written and directed by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous), the film follows a young woman named Brynn (played by Kaitlyn Dever) who has a “action-packed face-off between and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.”

In a press release, Duffield says he set out to create a film with a character so compelling, viewers would want to learn more about her with or without aliens. Unfortunately for her, however, they show up about eight minutes into the movie. He says, “I think there’s a deeply buried feeling that every alien invasion movie could turn out to be true because they remain such an unknown in our daily lives. As our world careens more and more out of control, maybe there’s even a desire that there’s something out there smarter than us that can help put us on a more sane path. The aliens in ‘No One Will Save You’ are superior to humans in every way, which makes Brynn and her surprising resistance somewhat puzzling to them.”

You can view the trailer and poster down below!

No One Will Save You begins streaming on Sept. 22, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

About Post Author