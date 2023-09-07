The First Reactions To 20th Century’s ‘A Haunting In Venice’ Are Here

The social media embargo has just been lifted for 20th Century’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation A Haunting In Venice.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the latest star-studded murder mystery below!

A HAUNTING IN VENICE is my favorite of Kenneth Branagh’s three Agatha Christie adaptations. The horror helps the cinematography, production design & sound work to shine & allows Branagh to dive deeper into Poirot making this the most captivating examination of the character yet. pic.twitter.com/1LZHgf5wRI — Matt Neglia @TIFF (@NextBestPicture) September 7, 2023

‘A Haunting in Venice’ is by far the most compelling in Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot series. Tina Fey brings a much-needed touch of playfulness to an entry that takes a welcome narrative risk by introducing horror elements to one of Agatha Christie’s darkest stories. 🎃 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) September 7, 2023

A HAUNTING IN VENICE is a fantastic Halloween murder mystery that is easily Kenneth Branagh's best Hercule Poirot feature to date. With incredible visuals, a brooding haunting tone, and a satisfying conclusion, this has all the elements to be a yearly tradition #AHauntingInVenice pic.twitter.com/lehiFFFp5Q — Carson Timar (@BP_MovieReviews) September 7, 2023

A Haunting in Venice is a vast improvement upon its predecessor. Branagh’s commitment to tonally switching up the series pays off for the most part. Easily the best performances from an ensemble of the three Poirot films. Although a bit predictable by the end I still had fun. pic.twitter.com/60fumUMmsI — Giovanni Lago (@TheGiovanniLago) September 7, 2023

A HAUNTING IN VENICE press screening event👺



I love me some Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot. As an avid Agatha Christie reader, I can never say “no” to a good ol’ whodunnit mystery. It didn’t disappoint, the cast is outstanding. Stay tuned for a review over at Dread Central! pic.twitter.com/SPehLzhaVV — Zofia Wijaszka 🦇 (@thefilmnerdette) September 7, 2023

A Haunting In Venice takes time to find its groove but once settled is captivating, helped by gorgeous production design & score, & just enough jump scares to keep you on edge. I wasn't expecting such a deep character examination of Poirot in a horror but Branagh surprises again. pic.twitter.com/BuGtXuGVt1 — Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) September 7, 2023

A HAUNTING IN VENICE is a regal and sophisticated murder mystery, which only gets better through its gifted ensemble cast. Tina Fey is perfection with her comedy and wit. Michelle Yeoh is wickedly enthralling. Kenneth Branagh continues to amaze as its central star and director. pic.twitter.com/ZqA6FJ2YZf — Jeff Conway (@jeffconway) September 7, 2023

A HAUNTING IN VENICE is another fun ride with Kenneth Branagh again as helmer and as hero Poirot. I have a few issues with pacing and editing (esp in the first act) but it leans hard into the horror whodunit tone, with solid success.



I’d love more of these.#AHauntingInVenice — Jeff Ewing 🎬 (@ReelJeffEwing) September 7, 2023

The Poirot movies improve by leaps and bounds and #AHauntinginVenice is the best of the trio. Poirot takes a backseat to a dark, atmospheric ghost story with shades of THE INNOCENTS and THE OTHERS. Kelly Reilly is wonderful as is Michelle Yeoh. Let Branagh make these forever. pic.twitter.com/vOEedyhAPU — Kristen Lopez (@kristenlopez88) September 7, 2023

After seeing Belfast and now #AHauntingInVenice, #JamieDornan and Jude Hill need to play father and son in at least five more Kenneth Branagh films. Jude Hill is a fantastic young actor. The kid has it and I can't wait to see where his career goes. pic.twitter.com/uBt8n9BIKU — Ken Murray (@murraymaker) September 7, 2023

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for A Haunting in Venice, the newest mystery featuring Kenneth Branagh’s detective Hercule Poirot.

Based on Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie and serves as a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), A Haunting in Venice follows Hercule Poirot, who is now retired, and must solve the murder of a guest at a séance he attended.

The full cast is set to feature Tina Fey (SNL), Brenton Thwaites (Titans), Jamie Dornan (Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), and Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone).

Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, A Haunting in Venice is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Micheal Green, who wrote the first two movies, wrote A Haunting in Venice. The project also reunites producer Judy Hofflund, and executive producers Louise Killin and James Prichard, along with filmmakers Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon.

The film hits theaters nationwide on September 15th.

