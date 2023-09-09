Across the Drip: Spider-Man India receives new Across the Spider-Verse inspired costume

Announced by Marvel.com it has been revealed that Spider-Man India, the variant of Peter Parker native to Mumbai, will receive a brand-new costume inspired by the suit of his cinematic counterpart appearing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, that will debut in the last issue of his currently running mini-series by Nikesh Shukla and by artists Abhishek Malsuni and Tadam Gyadu.

'Spider-Man: India' #5 debuts a new costume for the breakout Spider-Hero of the year! Check out @doaly's variant cover now, on sale October 11: https://t.co/dXNjPVziyU pic.twitter.com/uz955bT2mF — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) September 7, 2023

Created by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang with Marvel Comics and Gotham Entertainment Group in 2004, Pavitr Prabhakar (Spider-Man:India) is a variant of Peter Parker native to Mumbai, India. His original miniseries ran for four issues and the character made subsequent appearances in the Spider-Verse comic event and following stories.

This costume change follows Pavitr’s debut on this year’s feature film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which saw him as an ally of protagonist Miles Morales and receive a major redesign compared to his original comic counterpart. The final issue of his latest mini-series hits stands in October of this Year.

