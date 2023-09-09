Across the Drip: Spider-Man India receives new Across the Spider-Verse inspired costume

Announced by Marvel.com it has been revealed that Spider-Man India, the variant of Peter Parker native to Mumbai, will receive a brand-new costume inspired by the suit of his cinematic counterpart appearing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, that will debut in the last issue of his currently running mini-series by Nikesh Shukla and by artists Abhishek Malsuni and Tadam Gyadu.
Created by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang with Marvel Comics and Gotham Entertainment Group in 2004, Pavitr Prabhakar (Spider-Man:India) is a variant of Peter Parker native to Mumbai, India. His original miniseries ran for four issues and the character made subsequent appearances in the Spider-Verse comic event and following stories.
This costume change follows Pavitr’s debut on this year’s feature film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which saw him as an ally of protagonist Miles Morales and receive a major redesign compared to his original comic counterpart. The final issue of his latest mini-series hits stands in October of this Year.