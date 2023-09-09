Avengers Headquarters at Disneyland's Avengers Campus Disney
  • September 9, 2023

Tidbits on Upcoming ‘Avengers’ E-Ticket Announced

News has been quiet on the upcoming Avengers attraction coming to Disney’s California Adventure, but Disney has shared a few tidbits of what fans can look forward to in the future.

avengers campus

Revealed at Destination D23, the attraction will take guests on a multi-world mission aboard new vehicles inspired by Tony Stark’s time suits, Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology. The vehicle will transport heroes to remote worlds in seconds.

READ: New “Enchanted” Update Coming To Disney Dreamlight Valley

No construction start date or projected opening date was given, nor was any mention of Disneyland Paris receiving a copy for their Avengers Campus area.

About Post Author

Jordan Simmons

Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL.

You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons

See author's posts

author
Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL. You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Disney Disney Gaming
  • September 9, 2023

New “Enchanted” Update Coming To Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney
  • September 8, 2023

The DisInsider Disneyland/Mystery Box Giveaway

Disney
  • September 5, 2023

Disney Villainous Expansion Pack Now Available For Pre-Order

Disney
  • September 1, 2023

Disney Lorcana Now Available at Mass Retail

ABC/Freeform/FOX Disney The Walt Disney Company
  • August 31, 2023

Disney Networks Go Dark On Spectrum Cable Across