Tidbits on Upcoming ‘Avengers’ E-Ticket Announced

News has been quiet on the upcoming Avengers attraction coming to Disney’s California Adventure, but Disney has shared a few tidbits of what fans can look forward to in the future.

Revealed at Destination D23, the attraction will take guests on a multi-world mission aboard new vehicles inspired by Tony Stark’s time suits, Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology. The vehicle will transport heroes to remote worlds in seconds.

No construction start date or projected opening date was given, nor was any mention of Disneyland Paris receiving a copy for their Avengers Campus area.

