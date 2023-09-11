‘Haunted Mansion’ Coming to Disney+ October 4

Heads up foolish mortals! The live-action movie adaptation of the iconic attraction, Haunted Mansion, is making its way to Disney+ on October 4th.

The horror comedy film stars Rosario Dawson “Gabbie”, Danny DeVito “Bruce Davis”, Tiffany Haddish “Harriet”, Owen Wilson “Father Kent”, Jamie Lee Curtis “Madame Leota”, and LaKeith Stanfield “Ben Matthias”. Unravel Haunted Mansion’s haunting tale as a mother and son move into their new home, enlisting the help of supernatural experts after discovering the Mansion is haunted.

The Haunted Mansion was released in theatres on July 28, 2023. Written by Katie Dippold who had previously written for Parks and Recreation (2009), and Ghostbusters (2016). She received a Hugo Award and Writers Guild of America nomination. Directed by Justin Simien who previously directed multiple episodes of Netflix’s Dear White People (2017-2021) and Hulu’s Bad Hair (2014). He has multiple awards and nominations under his belt, including Outfest Legacy Award and Imagine Awards.

Haunted Mansion is filled with references to the original ride. For example, both Gracey and Crump Manor are modeled after the original Disneyland and Walt Disney World Haunted Mansion attractions. If you’re looking for something spooky this fall, ‘Haunted Mansion’ checks in to Disney+ on October 4 2023.

About Post Author