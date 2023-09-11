SEE IT: First Look At Tigger In ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2’ Surfaces

It’s the sequel that nobody asked for that everyone will still watch.

Just last week Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 began production. Since then a steady stream of behind-the-scenes photos have made their way online. While most of them have teased the return of a bloodthirsty Winnie the Pooh, today fans got their first look at a twisted version of another beloved character: Tigger.

Now, IGN shared some exclusive photos of the reimagined character. You can check them out in the gallery below!

As IGN points out, despite being a massive part of the iconic Winnie the Pooh franchise Tigger wasn’t featured in the first film because the character was not available in the public domain. However, that changes in 2024, one month before the film is expected to hit theaters.

Now, it should be noted that the film is not connected to Disney in any way, shape, or form, however it has garnered strong interest from fans in both the horror and Disney communities.

Despite not being connect to Disney, it is interesting that, even after 2018’s Christopher Robin, someone found a way to make a darker film with those characters.

Winnie the Pooh was first created b A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard in the 1920s. It wasn’t until the 1960s that Disney gained exclusive access to use the characters and subsequently created numerous projects with them at the center. Similar to how Dracula and Frankenstein were originally based off characters in popular books and now there are countless iterations of them everywhere, this film is only possible because the character of Winnie the Pooh is now public domain.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the only character Disney has entering public domain in the near future. Mickey Mouse is expected to enter the public domain in 2024. Does that mean we’ll eventually see the character become a horror icon too? Who knows? But we’re certain it’s a day that the company is dreading – mostly for branding reasons.

