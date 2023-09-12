Jamie Lynn Spears To Compete On The Next Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The next season of Dancing with the Stars is right around the corner, so it only makes sense that cast members are already being announced.

Just yesterday it was revealed that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and last season’s Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, would be joining the cast. Today, we can add former child star Jamie Lynn Spears to the cast too.

Spears is most known for her role on the popular Nickelodeon teen dramedy Zoey 101. This past summer the show got the finale fans wanted in the form of a TV movie titled Zoey 102.

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC this fall after a two year hiatus. Cable cutters don’t have to worry though because it will still be simulcast on Disney+. The show does move from Mondays to Tuesdays thanks to Monday Night Football.

Those aren’t the only big changes fans can expect when the show returns for its 32nd season later this fall. Between co-host Tyra Banks’ exit and the recent death of judge Len Goodman it will be interesting to see if the Emmy-award winning series can keep the pep in its step.

The rest of the cast and their professional partners is set to be announced Wednesday.

SOURCE: THR

