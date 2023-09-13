SEE IT: Disney Merch Signed By Rian Johnson, Mark Ruffalo Auctioned Off To Help Writers & Actors On Strike

Now’s your chance to get invaluable movies and TV memorabilia while supporting a great cause through Union Solidarity Coalition auctions.

As you may know, the labor dispute labeled the “Hollywood double strike” between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is still ongoing, as studio heads are still refusing to come back to the table and reach a settlement with any of the unions.

It has already been over 4 months since the first strike began, and while hundreds of union members continue bravely picketing in front of the biggest studios, the financial crisis brewing for them and other crew members as a consequence of being out of work for that long cannot be understated.

And here is where The Union Solidarity Coalition comes in. This NGO was founded by writer/directors who are rushing to the aid of all crew members affected by the current strikes. Several fundraisers have already been hosted to benefit this cause, the latest of them being an online auction of invaluable items through eBay.

Among all the cool items being auctioned right now, we could find an autographed Hulk Funko by Avengers‘ star himself, Mark Ruffalo:

And a package of collectibles signed by award-winning writer/director Rian Johnson that includes a signed Blu-ray copy of Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

The auction will be live from now until September 22nd, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT. More items are expected to be added during this time.

Will you be bidding on these or any of the other incredible items on auction? Let us know in the comments and good luck to you if you do!

