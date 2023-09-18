The First Reactions To 20th Century’s ‘The Creator’ Have Arrived

The social media embargo has just been lifted for 20th Century’s latest sci-fi film The Creator.
That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.
Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the latest film from the mind of Gareth Edwards below!
The Creator, which stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Allison Janney, opens exclusively in theaters September 29, 2023.
The Creator is set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives’ journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Voyles).
The film is directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One), with a screenplay by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz (Pinocchio) from a story by Gareth Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.