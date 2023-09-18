The First Reactions To 20th Century’s ‘The Creator’ Have Arrived

The social media embargo has just been lifted for 20th Century’s latest sci-fi film The Creator.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the latest film from the mind of Gareth Edwards below!

#TheCreator is a MASTERFUL piece of original sci-fi. Gareth Edwards is one of our GREAT filmmakers. A soulful, nuanced, Lucas-like interrogation of human beliefs/biases & our insecurity in the face of something greater. Spectacle & heart to the highest order. Pure cinema baby! pic.twitter.com/XPi6jEp2xb — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) September 19, 2023

#THECREATOR is the NEXT LEAP FORWARD in Sci-Fi! Gareth Edward’s stylized directing breathes life into a world dominated by AI. A MUST SEE SPECTACLE with mesmerizing performances, that has me eager for a sequel! @20thCentury @CreatorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/g2qgqXejhm — Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a Cinematic Masterpiece

Just astonishing from beginning to end – from the visuals to stellar acting performances.



This is the next big must watch theatrical spectacle! #IMAX of course



Madeleine Yuna Voyles shines bright & Hans Zimmer to no surprise was magical. pic.twitter.com/0nVV7MBjUl — Big Gold Belt Media (@BigGoldBelt) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a brutal, intense & ambitious sci-fi war epic, w/ a heavy emphasis on war.



Its visuals are absolutely gorgeous in trademark Gareth Edwards style.



John David Washington & Madeleine Yuna Voyles are great together. A unique spin on the lone wolf & cub trope. pic.twitter.com/MhFiKfrWwo — POC Culture (@POCculture) September 19, 2023

No matter my criticisms, The Creator continues to prove Gareth Edwards is a visionary capable of delivering sci-fi blockbusters with real texture and purpose. Whether certain elements/ideas stick the landing or not, they’re ambitious and interesting. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 19, 2023

The Creator is incredibly ambitious and presents an immersive new science fiction universe. It feels both epic and intimate, consistently building momentum. I’m not sure I totally “got” all of the third act, but I was thoroughly compelled and entertained.#TheCreator pic.twitter.com/BdcoISjvb2 — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a bold, fun, sci-fi delight. It has an engrossing story, gorgeous visuals, resonant themes, & epic action. My main problem is it didn't make me cry. It tries. VERY hard. But a tiny lack of connection means it *JUST* misses being a perfect package. But only *just.* pic.twitter.com/rQhPfv6kIu — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 19, 2023

READ: Director Gareth Edwards Reveals How ‘The Creator’ Came To Be, Which Films Inspired It And More!

Gareth Edwards doesn't miss with The Creator. The movie takes place alongside Terminator 2, Alien, and Star Wars as absolute smashing examples of how sci-fi can parallel our world. It's easily among the best films of the year. #TheCreatorMovie #TheCreator pic.twitter.com/bWUDxwIhbH — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) September 19, 2023

Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, #TheCreator is 1 of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling & profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world & fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical. pic.twitter.com/fjAwuB0VtR — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is breathtaking in scale and vision. Very emotional, much more than anticipated. It’s ambitious and mostly hits the targets it shoots for. John David Washington turns in an engaging performance, a blend of strength and empathy. It should be seen on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/TWCVfSQpeC — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) September 19, 2023

The Creator, which stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Allison Janney, opens exclusively in theaters September 29, 2023.

The Creator is set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives’ journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Voyles).

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One), with a screenplay by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz (Pinocchio) from a story by Gareth Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

