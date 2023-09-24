Disney 100 Celebration Begins at EPCOT

The Disney 100 celebration continues and now it’s Epcot’s turn to join in all the fun!

As it was announced earlier this year, Epcot has officially started their Disney 100 festivities. They began this weekend and will go on through December 31st, 2023.

But how is Epcot celebrating this important milestone, you may ask? Well, let’s get into it.

If you have had the chance to visit Epcot lately, or seen some recent photos, you will notice that several Disney 100 banners and different other kinds of decor have already been starting to pop up at diverse points through the park. A new mural featuring 100 Disney characters is up as well at World Celebration and the conmemorative platinum Mickey scuplture is also already up and ready for taking selfies.

Mickey and Minnie are greeting guests together in their special platinum celebration outfits by the Imagination Pavillion and Spaceship Earth is expected to light up each night with special colors and lights, which will be set to a special version of “When You Wish Upon a Star.” The Disney 100 celebration’s official anthem.

Since EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is already going on as well, you can expect to find several unique food, drinks and fun treats offerings around the park. The same should be expected later on in the year when the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays begins.

Naturally, special merch that commemorates the occassion is already available through the park, including ears, spirit jerseys, shirts and of course the quite popular purple metallic Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket, among plenty of others.

Are you excited about continuing the Disney 100 celebration at the parks? Let us know in the comments if you will be visiting and what experience are you looking forward to the most. We love to read you!

