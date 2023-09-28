Disney Speedstorm Leaves Early Access – Now Free To Play

Over one year after its release, Disney Speedstorm is leaving early access and is now available to play for free on PC and console starting September 28th. Here’s what we know will be changing in Disney Speedstorm moving forward, curtesy of their Worldwide Launch Event.

Players returning from early access testing and brand new players alike will come to the track in a new free to play experience of Disney Speedstorm. The free to play launch kicks off along side the start of Season 4, the Aladdin themed Season. Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie and Jafar are joining the roaster of available racers. Players will also be able to race on a new track, cruising through Agrabah and the Cave of Wonders. New Limited Time Events will be launching throughout the season, allowing players to unlock exclusive rewards and new racers Gaston and Hades, plus two unidentified racers.

Additional features include new game modes, such as Colour Match and Follow The Leader. Local Splitscreen Co-Op multiplayer is also being implemented into Disney Speedstorm. There is also an advanced version of the Steering Assist feature, and balance changes to racers and their Power-Ups. The Developers have shared that new Seasons will now rotate every 2 months. We also got a sneak peek into Season 5 and 6’s themes; Frozen and The Little Mermaid. We caught a glimpse of Elsa’s ice palace on the mountain briefly, hinting the possibility of an Arendale themed race track. We’ll also get a chance to race under the sea in Atlantica. Season 5 kicks off November 2023 and Season 6 will begin January 2024.

Disney Speedstorm is now available Free To Play on PC through Epic Games & Steam, and console on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5 & Playstation 4, and X-Box Series X|S & X-Box One.

About Post Author