Everything Spooky You Can Watch On Disney+ This Month

It’s the scariest time of the year: Halloween. To celebrate the occasion Disney has unveiled yet another special list of spooky content on its premier streaming platform to get fans into the spirit of the season.

Dubbed Hallowstream, this is the fourth consecutive year Disney has put out such a list. While some content has yet to be released, and will be released later this month, the list also includes Halloween-themed episode of some classic TV shows including The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, The Proud Family, and Glee!

You can check out the partial list of what to watch and what’s to come below!

The Halloween-themed collection on Disney+ will offer highly-anticipated new releases like the streaming debut of the hit film Disney’s Haunted Mansion, on October 4, and Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night in Color on October 20, as well as perennial Halloween classics including the 30th-anniversary celebrations of Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, the 25th-anniversary celebration of Halloweentown. Disney+ subscribers can also stream last year’s breakout hit Original movie Hocus Pocus 2, the complete “The Simpsons” Treehouse of Horror Collection, the “Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Episode” on October 31st, and more.

You can a watch a teaser the company made for the collection below!

