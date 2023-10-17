‘The Santa Clauses’ Season 2 Gets New Trailer

Christmas has come early!

Disney has just revealed the trailer and key art for season two of the Disney+ Original series “The Santa Clauses!”

The brand-new trailer previews the continuing story of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his family as they return to the North Pole for more adventures. You can check it out below!

In addition to Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, season two stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, The Mad Santa.

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench (“Last Man Standing”), Richard Baker (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) and Rick Messina (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

It’s worth noting that the first season of The Santa Clauses was a huge hit on Disney+, ranking among the top 5 most-watched original series by hours streamed from November 3 to December 31, 2022.

Fans can check back in with the Calvin family beginning on Wednesday November 8th. The season premiere will consist of two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly.