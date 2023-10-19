Cable Fights For The Fate of Krakoa in New Comic Series

Mutantkind’s greatest soldier joins the fight to save the mutant nation of Krakoa in new limited series from Fabian Nicieza and Scot Eaton in January 2024 as part of the overarching FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X series!

Launching next year, this new limited series – simply titled CABLE – will see the time-travelling mutant wage a direct war on Orchis and a brand-new threat calling itself the “Neocracy” with the help of the only person he can trust… Cable! Young Cable will return to aid his older counterpart in trying to prevent a horrible future to fall upon all mutants and stopping a “revolution of evolution”.

CABLE #1 Cover by Cover by Whilce Portacio

The plot synopsis is as follows:

“The future must not come to pass! All the signs are here: The Neocracy is coming—and with it comes not only the end of mutantkind, but all of the humankind as well! As if rescuing Young Nate from the ongoing threat of Orchis weren’t enough, can Cable root out this growing threat and decimate it before the Neocracy has a chance to take hold? Is he already too late to change the future?”

CABLE #1 releases the 17 of January, 2024!