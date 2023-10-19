New Cover Art For ‘Avengers: Twilight’ Unveiled

Following its announcement at Marvel’s New York Comic-Con Next Big Thing panel, upcoming limited series AVENGERS: TWILIGHT has unveiled the cover for its very first issue, from none other than artist legend Alex Ross.

Written by writer Chip Zdarsky and illustrated by artist Daniel Acuña, AVENGERS: TWILIGHT will present a new vision for the future of the Marvel Universe, a vision where the age of heroes is over and the Avengers are long gone, with only Steve Rogers left to “avenge the future” and the Avengers’ legacy. This series will also introduce brand new characters with unexpected connections with the Avengers we know and unveil what happened to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #1 Cover by Alex Ross

“In a gleaming new world of prosperity, Captain America is no more. But Steve Rogers still exists, floating through an America where freedom is an illusion, where the Avengers are strangers and his friends are long dead. But is the Dream? How do you assemble Avengers in a world that doesn’t want them?”

Read AVENGERS: TWILIGHT when it launches January, 2024!