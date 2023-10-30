The Amazing Parker Family Gets The Spotlight In New Ultimate ‘Spider-Man’ Series

Following the announcement of the initial titles that will kickstart a brand-new Ultimate Marvel Universe, Marvel has officially unveiled further details on the new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN series helmed by legendary writer Jonathan Hickman and master artist Marco Checchetto, and it is something Spider-Fans have wanted for the longest time!

Unlike the original ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN, this brand-new series will star a wiser, more mature and more experienced adult Peter Parker that balances out his duties as a hero with his responsibilities as a husband and a father. You read correctly; Peter Parker is a family man!

Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

According to Hickman, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, aka Mr. and Mrs. Parker, will be “stronger than ever” in this revolutionary take on the title that kickstarted the original Ultimate Marvel and they along with their kids, will tackle the incoming trials that will befall the Ultimate Universe together as a family. Marvel Comics also revealed two new variant covers for the series by Elizabeth Torque and veteran Marvel artist Ryan Stegman!

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

“When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his super hero life from a very different place than what’s traditionally expected,” Hickman explained. “Peter and MJ being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a ‘different’ kind of Spider-Man story.” Commented Hickman on the nature of this new series.

The new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 will launch on January 10, 2024!