Classic Heroes Meet The Symbiote in New ‘What If…? Venom’ Series

Announced on November 8, Marvel Comics has unveiled a brand-new What If…? limited series with one of their most prominent questions: What if the Venom symbiote had bonded with another person instead of Eddie Brock?

This new series by writer Jeremy Holt (MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE) and artist Jesús Hervás (MARVEL UNLEASHED) is set to release on February of 2024. It will see the likes of She-Hulk, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Loki and Moon Knight come across and bond with the alien symbiote, changing their lives and the Marvel Universe forever! How will all these characters and the Venom symbiote itself deal with this radical change?

“”Having the opportunity to play within the Venom sandbox is cool. Having the opportunity to bond five iconic heroes to the alien parasite is cooler,” Holt said. “In doing so within the WHAT IF…? concept, I’ve had an absolute blast crafting a linear revisionist history that’s provided me the latitude to introduce distinct versions of the anti-hero that we’ve all come to love.”

“WHAT IF…? VENOM” comes out on February 2, 2024!