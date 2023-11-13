Night Thrasher Returns To The Spotlight In New Solo Series

There are many heroes in the Marvel Universe that don’t enjoy the spotlight hogged by the likes of the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four, but next February, Night Trasher come backs in force!

Announced on November 12th’s edition of This Week in Marvel, writer J. Holtham surprised everyone with the reveal of a new solo series for Night Thrasher, set to debut on February 2024, which will be helmed by Holtham himself alongside Nelson Dániel to inject new energy into this unsung hero. Discussing the series with host Angélique Roché, Holtham expressed how his youth in the 90s and the current influence of nostalgia in pop culture acted as major influences for this upcoming run, particularly themes of legacy and change passing us by.

Cover by ALAN QUAH

The official synopsis is as follows:

“It’s time to thrash the night! The death of a loved one draws Dwayne Taylor back to New York City, though his days as Night Thrasher are long over. But Dwayne finds the past difficult to outrun when Silhouette, his ex-teammate from the New Warriors, seeks his help against a new criminal called the O.G. And the mystery of the O.G.’s true identity and what’s to come will change Night Thrasher’s legacy forever!”

NIGHT THRASHER #1 releases on February 14, 2024.