‘The Spectacular Spider-Men’ Swing Together In New Series

Marvel Comics’ newest iconic duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales will join forces in their first ongoing series ever.

Fittingly titled SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN, the series will be helmed by none other than two of the biggest comic book creatives around.

Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Greg Weisman, who’s responsible for helping create The Spectacular Spider-Man (who many will argue is the best representation of Spider-Man put to screen) will put Peter and Miles through all the web-slinging drama that made The Spectacular Spider-Man such an iconic series. To help him realize this story is Humberto Ramos, one of the most iconic Spider-Man artists in history!

“Peter Parker and Miles Morales are going to team up on the regular, comparing notes and using said notes to take on some of their most dangerous bad guys. This duo is better than dynamic, amazing, sensational, superior… they’re SPECTACULAR!,” Ramos said.

Check out trailer for the new comic book series below!

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #1 releases on March 6, 2024.