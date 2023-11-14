More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: ‘The Spectacular Spider-Men’ Swing Together In New Series

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg3
    Marvel   /   Marvel Comics
    svg3

    ‘The Spectacular Spider-Men’ Swing Together In New Series

    November 14, 2023Ángel Pérez J

    Marvel Comics’ newest iconic duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales will join forces in their first ongoing series ever.

    Fittingly titled SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN, the series will be helmed by none other than two of the biggest comic book creatives around.

    Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

    Greg Weisman, who’s responsible for helping create The Spectacular Spider-Man (who many will argue is the best representation of Spider-Man put to screen) will put Peter and Miles through all the web-slinging drama that made The Spectacular Spider-Man such an iconic series. To help him realize this story is Humberto Ramos, one of the most iconic Spider-Man artists in history!

    “Peter Parker and Miles Morales are going to team up on the regular, comparing notes and using said notes to take on some of their most dangerous bad guys. This duo is better than dynamic, amazing, sensational, superior… they’re SPECTACULAR!,” Ramos said.

    Check out trailer for the new comic book series below!

    SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #1 releases on March 6, 2024.

    Ángel Pérez

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      ‘The Spectacular Spider-Men’ Swing Together In New Series

    Verified by MonsterInsights