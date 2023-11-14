The Trailer For The New ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Movie Is Here

Just in time for the holidays, Disney has released a brand new gift online in the form of a trailer for the latest animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever.

The official synopsis for the film is below:

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won’t get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny.

You can check out the poster for the film and the trailer down below!

Directed by Luke Cormican (“Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” features the voices of Wesley Kimmel (“The Mandalorian”), Spencer Howell (“Ithaca”), Chris Diamantopoulos (“Beavis and Butt-Head”), Erica Cerra (“Power Rangers”), and Hunter Dillon (“Deadpool 2”).

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” will stream December 8, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.