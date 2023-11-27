The DisInsider Awards 2023 Voting is Now Open
Today, we debut the nominees for The DisInsider Awards 2023, which will once again be hosted by The DisInsider co-founders Skyler Shuler and Derek Cornell in early December.
Some of the biggest stars from various Disney film and television projects have been nominated including The Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Elemental, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Wish, Ahsoka, Abbott Elementary, and many more.
Previous DisInsider awards have been shared by some of the stars of the biggest projects at Disney. In 2019, Lexi Rabe, who played Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, won The DisInsider Awards for Breakout Star of the Year and Most Adorable Scene-Stealing Character and accepted the award. We also were seen by Big Shot and Disenchanted star Yvette Nicole Brown and Mysterious Benedict Society star Tony Hale.
Here are the nominees for the 2023 The DisInsider Awards!
Best Villain*
- Zawe Ashton as Darr-Benn – The Marvels
- Chris Pine as King Magnifico – Wish
- Melissa McCarthy and Jessica Alexander as Ursula – The Little Mermaid
- Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Tony Todd as Venom – Spider-Man 2 (Video Game)
- Jim Pirri as Kraven, The Hunter – Spider-Man 2 (Video Game)
- Jonathan Piche-Delorme & Gabriel Beauvais (VFX Supervisors) – The Boogeyman
Best Original Song*
- “For The First Time” from The Little Mermaid
- “Wild Uncharted Waters” from The Little Mermaid
- “Steal The Show” from Elemental
- “This Wish” from Wish
- “Knowing What I Know Now” from Wish
- “A Wish Worth Making” from Wish
Best Short FIlm or Series*
- Once Upon A Studio
- Carl’s Date
- I Am Groot (Season 2)
- Launchpad
Most Adorable Character In A Movie*
- The Star – Wish
- Valentino – Wish
- Goose and the Flerkens – The Marvels
- Baby Rocket Raccoon – Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3
Best Female Lead Character In A Movie*
- Ember – Elemental
- Ariel – The Little Mermaid
- Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel – The Marvels
- Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel – The Marvels
- Monica Rambeau – The Marvels
- Asha – Wish
- Gabbie – Haunted Mansion
Best Male Lead Character In A Movie*
- Wade – Elemental
- Prince Eric – The Little Mermaid
- Peter Quill/Star-Lord – Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
- Hercules Poirot – Haunting In Venice
- Ben – Haunted Mansion
Best Ensemble Cast (Series)*
- Abbott Elementary
- Ahsoka
- Bluey
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Star Wars: Visions
Best Emsemble Cast (Movie)*
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Haunted Mansion
- The Little Mermaid
- Peter Pan and Wendy
- Rye Lane
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Marvels
The DisInsider Breakout Star*
- Trinity Jo-Li Bliss – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Alexander Molony – Peter Pan & Wendy
- Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid
- Natasha Ofili – Spider-Man 2
- Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Best Guest Appearance In A Series*
- Jon Bernthal – The Bear
- Ariana Greenblatt – Ahsoka
- Taraji P. Hensom – Abbott Elementary
- Leslie Odom Jr. – Abbott Elementary
- Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Best Voice-Over Performance In A Series*
- Alex Borstein – Family Guy
- David McCormack – Bluey
- Thomas Middleditch – Solar Opposites
- Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
- David Tennant – Ahsoka
- Melanie Zanetti – Bluey
Best Supporting Actress In A Series*
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo – Ahsoka
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Ivanna Sakhno – Ahsoka
- Charlayne Woodard – Secret Invasion
- Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese
Best Supporting Actor In A Series*
- Ebon Moss-Backrach – The Bear
- Joe Cole – A Small Light
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
- Ray Stevenson – Ahsoka
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki
Best Lead Actress In A Series*
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Bel Powley – A Small Light
- Sofia Wylie – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Best Lead Actor In A Series*
- Joshua Bassett – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light
- Ben Wang – American Born Chinese
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Series Of The Year*
- Ahsoka
- American Born Chinese
- The Bear (Season 2)
- Loki (Season 2)
- The Muppets Mayhem
- Only Murders in the Building (Season 3)
Best Video Game Performance*
- Yuri Lowenthal – Spider-Man 2
- Nadji Jeter – Spider-Man 2
- Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Tony Todd – Spider-Man 2
- Jim Pirri – Spider-Man 2
- Debra Wilson – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Voice-Over Performance In A Movie*
- Mamoudou Athie – Elemental
- Bradley Cooper – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3
- Oscar Isaac – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Daniel Kaluuya – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Leah Lewis – Elemental
- Karan Soni – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Luna Lauren Velez – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Supporting Actress In A Movie*
- Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo – Chevalier
- Vivien Lyra Blair – The Boogeyman
- Noma Dumezweni – The Little Mermaid
- Samara Weaving – Chevalier
- Kate Winslet – Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Supporting Actor In A Movie*
- Danny DeVito – Haunted Mansion
- Chase Dillon – Haunted Mansion
- Stephen Lang – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Chris Messina – The Boogeyman
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Marvels
Best Lead Actress In A Movie*
- Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid
- Brie Larson – The Marvels
- Teyonah Parris – The Marvels
- Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
- Sophie Thatcher – The Boogeyman
- Iman Vellani – The Marvels
- Sigourney Weaver – Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Lead Actor In A Movie*
- Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Chevalier
- Jonah Hauer-King – The Little Mermaid
- David Jonsson – Rye Lane
- Alexander Molony – Peter Pan & Wendy
- Lakeith Stanfield – Haunted Mansion
- Sam Worthington – Avatar: The Way of Water
Movie Of The Year (Streaming)*
- Crater
- Flamin’ Hot
- No One Will Save You
- Peter Pan And Wendy
- Rye Lane
- Stan Lee
Movie Of The Year (Theatrical)*
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- The Little Mermaid
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Elemental
- Haunting In Venice
- The Marvels
- Wish
Most Anticipated Movie of 2024*
- Alien: Remulus
- Deadpool 3
- Inside Out 2
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Most Anticipated Series of 2024*
- Agatha: Darkhold Diaries
- X-Men 97′
- Echo
- Iwáju
- The Acolyte
DISINSIDER LEGEND AWARD
To be announced during the ceremony.
Winners are determined by voter preferences and other considerations. Voting begins today, which can be done below. In 2022, we tallied over 125,000 votes from fans across 15 countries. The show will air live on The DisInsider YouTube channel on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM PST.
CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VOTE!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkYYRGikjnVhJl1_tWhuypuoISjN62Hfe5xRK-JjV4u8JbvQ/viewform
