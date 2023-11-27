The DisInsider Awards 2023 Voting is Now Open

Today, we debut the nominees for The DisInsider Awards 2023, which will once again be hosted by The DisInsider co-founders Skyler Shuler and Derek Cornell in early December.

Some of the biggest stars from various Disney film and television projects have been nominated including The Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Elemental, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Wish, Ahsoka, Abbott Elementary, and many more.

Previous DisInsider awards have been shared by some of the stars of the biggest projects at Disney. In 2019, Lexi Rabe, who played Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, won The DisInsider Awards for Breakout Star of the Year and Most Adorable Scene-Stealing Character and accepted the award. We also were seen by Big Shot and Disenchanted star Yvette Nicole Brown and Mysterious Benedict Society star Tony Hale.

Here are the nominees for the 2023 The DisInsider Awards!

Best Villain*

Zawe Ashton as Darr-Benn – The Marvels

Chris Pine as King Magnifico – Wish

Melissa McCarthy and Jessica Alexander as Ursula – The Little Mermaid

Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Tony Todd as Venom – Spider-Man 2 (Video Game)

Jim Pirri as Kraven, The Hunter – Spider-Man 2 (Video Game)

Jonathan Piche-Delorme & Gabriel Beauvais (VFX Supervisors) – The Boogeyman

Best Original Song*

“For The First Time” from The Little Mermaid

“Wild Uncharted Waters” from The Little Mermaid

“Steal The Show” from Elemental

“This Wish” from Wish

“Knowing What I Know Now” from Wish

“A Wish Worth Making” from Wish

Best Short FIlm or Series*

Once Upon A Studio

Carl’s Date

I Am Groot (Season 2)

Launchpad

Most Adorable Character In A Movie*

The Star – Wish

Valentino – Wish

Goose and the Flerkens – The Marvels

Baby Rocket Raccoon – Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

Best Female Lead Character In A Movie*

Ember – Elemental

Ariel – The Little Mermaid

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel – The Marvels

Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel – The Marvels

Monica Rambeau – The Marvels

Asha – Wish

Gabbie – Haunted Mansion

Best Male Lead Character In A Movie*

Wade – Elemental

Prince Eric – The Little Mermaid

Peter Quill/Star-Lord – Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Hercules Poirot – Haunting In Venice

Ben – Haunted Mansion

Best Ensemble Cast (Series)*

Abbott Elementary

Ahsoka

Bluey

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Star Wars: Visions

Best Emsemble Cast (Movie)*

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Haunted Mansion

The Little Mermaid

Peter Pan and Wendy

Rye Lane

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Marvels

The DisInsider Breakout Star*

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss – Avatar: The Way of Water

Alexander Molony – Peter Pan & Wendy

Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid

Natasha Ofili – Spider-Man 2

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Best Guest Appearance In A Series*

Jon Bernthal – The Bear

Ariana Greenblatt – Ahsoka

Taraji P. Hensom – Abbott Elementary

Leslie Odom Jr. – Abbott Elementary

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Best Voice-Over Performance In A Series*

Alex Borstein – Family Guy

David McCormack – Bluey

Thomas Middleditch – Solar Opposites

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

David Tennant – Ahsoka

Melanie Zanetti – Bluey

Best Supporting Actress In A Series*

Natasha Liu Bordizzo – Ahsoka

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Ivanna Sakhno – Ahsoka

Charlayne Woodard – Secret Invasion

Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese

Best Supporting Actor In A Series*

Ebon Moss-Backrach – The Bear

Joe Cole – A Small Light

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Ray Stevenson – Ahsoka

Ke Huy Quan – Loki

Best Lead Actress In A Series*

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Sofia Wylie – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Best Lead Actor In A Series*

Joshua Bassett – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

Ben Wang – American Born Chinese

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Series Of The Year*

Ahsoka

American Born Chinese

The Bear (Season 2)

Loki (Season 2)

The Muppets Mayhem

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3)

Best Video Game Performance*

Yuri Lowenthal – Spider-Man 2

Nadji Jeter – Spider-Man 2

Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Tony Todd – Spider-Man 2

Jim Pirri – Spider-Man 2

Debra Wilson – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Voice-Over Performance In A Movie*

Mamoudou Athie – Elemental

Bradley Cooper – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Oscar Isaac – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Daniel Kaluuya – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Leah Lewis – Elemental

Karan Soni – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Luna Lauren Velez – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Supporting Actress In A Movie*

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo – Chevalier

Vivien Lyra Blair – The Boogeyman

Noma Dumezweni – The Little Mermaid

Samara Weaving – Chevalier

Kate Winslet – Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Supporting Actor In A Movie*

Danny DeVito – Haunted Mansion

Chase Dillon – Haunted Mansion

Stephen Lang – Avatar: The Way of Water

Chris Messina – The Boogeyman

Samuel L. Jackson – The Marvels

Best Lead Actress In A Movie*

Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid

Brie Larson – The Marvels

Teyonah Parris – The Marvels

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Sophie Thatcher – The Boogeyman

Iman Vellani – The Marvels

Sigourney Weaver – Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Lead Actor In A Movie*

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Chevalier

Jonah Hauer-King – The Little Mermaid

David Jonsson – Rye Lane

Alexander Molony – Peter Pan & Wendy

Lakeith Stanfield – Haunted Mansion

Sam Worthington – Avatar: The Way of Water

Movie Of The Year (Streaming)*

Crater

Flamin’ Hot

No One Will Save You

Peter Pan And Wendy

Rye Lane

Stan Lee

Movie Of The Year (Theatrical)*

Avatar: The Way of Water

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

The Little Mermaid

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Elemental

Haunting In Venice

The Marvels

Wish

Most Anticipated Movie of 2024*

Alien: Remulus

Deadpool 3

Inside Out 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Most Anticipated Series of 2024*

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

X-Men 97′

Echo

Iwáju

The Acolyte

DISINSIDER LEGEND AWARD

To be announced during the ceremony.

Winners are determined by voter preferences and other considerations. Voting begins today, which can be done below. In 2022, we tallied over 125,000 votes from fans across 15 countries. The show will air live on The DisInsider YouTube channel on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM PST.

