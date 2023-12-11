The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Ghost Rider Goes On His Last Ride in ‘Final Vengeance’

Ángel Pérez J December 11, 2023 1 min read

Johnny Blaze will embark on his last journey next March when he tries to prevent the very Spirit of Vengeance itself from falling into the wrong hands.

Serving as the next step of Benjamin Percy’s acclaimed run on GHOST RIDER, it will see Johnny Blaze set on a mission to recover the Spirit of Vengeance after it falls into the possession of a mysterious new Ghost Rider and prevent a fiery disaster that might engulf the Marvel Universe!

Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO

“Who is the new Spirit of Vengeance? Johnny Blaze was bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance. Unwilling to be a monster, Johnny used this demon from Hell to do good as the Ghost Rider. But heroism isn’t what the Rider was meant for. So, who will be the new Spirit of Vengeance? And what will it mean for the Marvel Universe?”

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #1 comes out on March 13, 2024.

About Post Author

Ángel Pérez J

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

7 min read

Why We Need Squirrel Girl in the MCU

December 9, 2023 Sarah Taylor
4 min read

Moon Knight: City of the Dead Review

December 7, 2023 Sarah Taylor
Marvel Black History Month Variant Cover Captain America
2 min read

Marvel Celebrates Black History Month with Special Variant Covers

December 7, 2023 Sarah Taylor

You may have missed

1 min read

Ghost Rider Goes On His Last Ride in ‘Final Vengeance’

December 11, 2023 Ángel Pérez J
3 min read

These are the Golden Globe Award Nominations earned by The Walt Disney Company

December 11, 2023 Andrea Moreno
2 min read

How Disney Ventured into Sports Betting with the Launch of the ESPN Bet App

December 11, 2023 Skyler Shuler
7 min read

Why We Need Squirrel Girl in the MCU

December 9, 2023 Sarah Taylor
Verified by MonsterInsights