Ghost Rider Goes On His Last Ride in ‘Final Vengeance’

Johnny Blaze will embark on his last journey next March when he tries to prevent the very Spirit of Vengeance itself from falling into the wrong hands.

Serving as the next step of Benjamin Percy’s acclaimed run on GHOST RIDER, it will see Johnny Blaze set on a mission to recover the Spirit of Vengeance after it falls into the possession of a mysterious new Ghost Rider and prevent a fiery disaster that might engulf the Marvel Universe!

Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO

“Who is the new Spirit of Vengeance? Johnny Blaze was bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance. Unwilling to be a monster, Johnny used this demon from Hell to do good as the Ghost Rider. But heroism isn’t what the Rider was meant for. So, who will be the new Spirit of Vengeance? And what will it mean for the Marvel Universe?”

“GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #1 comes out on March 13, 2024.

