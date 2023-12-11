The Future Of Marvel’s X-Men To Be Decided In Several New Comics Coming Out Next Year

Jonathan Hickman started a bold new era for the X-Men in HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X and from then on, the X-Men have done everything in their power to ensure mutantkind’s newfound prosperity. But that prosperity ended horribly on the FALL OF X era and now the X-Men will fight their hardest fight to ensure mutants have a future.

The story of this war for survival will be told in the interconnected series FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X will act as the final chapter of this era of the X-Men, and the titles releasing on March will showcase some of the most important battles!

X-MEN #32

Besties with bloody blades! Kate Pryde and Illyana Rasputin have been best friends for a long time. They’ve had good times, and they’ve had bad times. One thing they can always agree on? Stomping anti-mutant bigots’ heads.

On sale March 6 of 2024

DEAD X-MEN #3 (OF 4)

Far, faraway! Rachel Summers recruited the Dead X-Men for a seemingly impossible mission…and now they’re about to discover the REAL reason behind their task. As the walls of reality start to bend, will anyone survive the revelation?!

On sale March 13, 2024

WOLVERINE #45 – “SABRETOOTH WAR” PART 5

X marks the spot! The treasure hunt is on as Sabretooth picks up on the trail of an item that will turn the tide in the war on Wolverine! But as the best there is regroups with the remnants of his allies, it’ll be a race against time for the good guys to uncover a LOST weapon that could prove to be their LAST HOPE! And that’s if Orchis and the Stark Sentinels don’t get them first!

On sale March 13, 2024

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 4)

Falls the shadow! In the cold dark rooms beyond death, there are terrible things. Annihilators. Adversaries. And a King of Shadows…who seeks a new soul to live in. The time of easy miracles is over. For Storm and Magneto, all the roads back to life are hard…and this is the hardest road of all.

On sale March 20, 2024

X-MEN: FOREVER #1 (OF 4)

Haunted House of X! How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? There’s been questions that have haunted you since the end of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers. There’s also been some questions that have haunted you since the START of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers too. Tying directly into the pages of the epic FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X comes this story of revelation.

On sale March 20, 2024

CABLE #3 (OF 4)

Protect the future—no matter the cost! Cable and his younger counterpart, Nate, are closer than ever to uncovering the origins of the Neocracy and putting an end to a bloody future before it can come to pass—but each step closer also brings them further into the crosshairs of the mysterious Parvenu! With the walls closing in, there’s no one else they can trust…but with the weight of the world on their shoulders, will Cable and Nate be able to bear the burden together or will they crumble under the weight?

On sale March 27, 2024

WOLVERINE #46 – “SABRETOOTH WAR” PART 6

Brain changer/game changer! Wolverine’s memory has been altered, erased, restored, forgotten and destroyed. This time, if he can’t get his head on straight, Sabretooth will do far worse than that! The most diabolical chapter of SABRETOOTH WAR yet…and you thought those early issues were violent?!

On sale March 27, 2024

X-FORCE #50

The final battle against Beast in the landmark 50th issue! X-Force confronts Beast with their secret weapon. A final reckoning. Not a dry eye in the house. TARGET: BEAST finale!

Stay tuned for more developments of this epic conclusion!

About Post Author

Related