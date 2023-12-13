‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Official Premise Revealed

The circle of life continues! Courtesy of The Hollywood Handle, the premise for 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King has been revealed.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film will employ the storytelling archetype from The Godfather 2, serving as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 film. The general premise of Mufasa: The Lion King was discussed at 2022’s D23 Expo, and footage was shown to the attendees.

Fans of The Lion King: Simba’s Pride can breathe a sigh of relief, as The Hollywood Handle has confirmed that Kiara will be in the film, possibly paving the way for that to be Disney’s next entry in the live-action The Lion King franchise. Avid fans noted that in the 2019 film’s novelization, the cub at the end of the movie was noted to be male. Thankfully, Mufasa will correct this mistake and reinstate Kiara as the heir to Pride Rock as she learns her grandfather’s legendary history.

Mufasa: The Lion King roars into theaters December 20, 2024.

